Weather Authority: Warm temps Tuesday; PM showers

The Philadelphia area is slated for another warm day Tuesday, though with rain in the forecast.

Cloudy skies are expected with periods of rain in the afternoon. Thunder is also possible.

Temperatures will reach a high of around 62 degrees.

Temperatures will drop to the upper 50s for Wednesday and Thursday before dropping to the upper 40s for the weekend.

Precipitation returns to the forecast on Friday.

TUESDAY: PM showers. High: 62 Low: 44

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 57 Low: 38

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 54 Low: 36

FRIDAY: Rain. High: 47 Low: 32

SATURDAY: Sunny. High: 47 Low: 39

