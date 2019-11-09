Weather Authority: Warmer Sunday and Monday; chance of rain-snow mix Tuesday

Temperatures are forecasted to be warmer Sunday, with a high of 55 degrees. Veteran's Day is forecasted warmer still with a high of 60 degrees.

On Tuesday, there will be a chance of a rain-snow mix. Accumulations are not expected, however, and most of the precipitation should be confined to north and west of Philadelphia. A few snow showers could make their way down the I-95 corridor before changing to rain again.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 55 Low: 32

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 60 Low: 40

TUESDAY: AM light rain. High: 44 Low: 23

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High: 35 Low: 22