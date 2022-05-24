Weather Authority: Warmer temperatures and sun expected after cool, cloudy Tuesday

Tuesday's cool, cloudy weather will persist overnight with temperatures dropping to the low 50s.

The clouds will make way for some sun on Wednesday as temperatures rebound into the 70s with an average high of 77.

Rain is expected at the end of the week with possible showers on Thursday and an even heightened chance of rain on Friday.

The weekend will dry things out by Sunday as temperatures will climb back up into the 80s.

Memorial Day is expected to be warm and sunny with temperatures in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 75, Low: 54

THURSDAY: Clouds and showers. High: 70, Low: 56

FRIDAY: Humid storms. High: 82, Low: 65

SATURDAY: Scattered showers High: 79, Low: 66

SUNDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 82, Low: 61

MONDAY: Warm Memorial Day. High: 84, Low: 63

