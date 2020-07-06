Weather Authority: Watches remain in effect as threat of thunderstorms persists

Monday's heat brought severe storms to parts of the Delaware Valley, with watches and warnings issued in a number of counties.

Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued intermittently for most counties in our area. For the latest on the watches and warnings in your area, click on the map above.

Flash flood watches have also been issued in several counties until about 9 p.m. Monday as storms brought driving rain and gusty winds to the area.

The FOX 29 Weather Authority has received reports of hail in both Philadelphia and Bucks County.

The National Weather Service says they have received a public report of hail as large as 1-inch in Bucks.

The National Weather Service has since issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the entire area until 11 p.m. Monday.

FOX 29's Sue Serio had called for high temperatures in the mid-90s with a chance of strong afternoon storms.

The heat continues coming out of a hot weekend, where we saw temperatures in the 90s on both Saturday and Sunday.

A bolt of lightning flashes across the sky in Willow Grove, Pa.

Looking ahead at the rest of the week, the heat is here to stay. As of Monday morning, forecasted highs are in the 90s everyday this week until Friday.

