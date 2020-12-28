Weather Authority: Weak cold front moves through, leading to sunny Monday

Monday begins a rollercoaster week of temperatures ranging from the 30s into the high 50s.

A weak cold front will move through leaving sunshine behind it.

The week begins with cool weather in the 40s and seasonable sunshine before turning to the coldest day of the week -- Tuesday.

As the week continues, there will be a mixed bag of temperatures to contend with including highs in the 50s by the end of the week.

Temperatures will continue on the mild side with temperatures on Monday reaching a high of 49 degrees while Tuesday will bring a high of only 38 degrees.

Wednesday temperatures will begin to rise again and by Thursday and Friday we will see highs nearing 60.

On and off overnight showers will help us ring in the New Year.

