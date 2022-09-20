Weather Authority: Wednesday to be mild, sunny day ahead of significant temperature change

Wednesday is set to be a beautiful day in the Delaware Valley before cooler, fall-like temperatures make their way for the change of the season.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says showers will move in overnight and last into Thursday afternoon due to a cold front.

That same cold front will bring cooler temperatures in the 60s to the forecast on Friday, leading into a seasonable fall weekend.

In the tropics, Hurricane Fiona is a Category 4 storm moving towards the north in the direction open sea.

The storm caused significant damage to Puerto Rico and as it moves towards the north, it can cause dangerous rip currents for the East Coast by Friday.

Tropical Storm Gaston has formed in the Atlantic Ocean and forecasters predict another named storm will form by the end of Wednesday.

____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: High: 85

THURSDAY: High: 75, Low: 72

FRIDAY: High: 65, Low: 53

SATURDAY: High: 72, Low: 49

SUNDAY: High: 80, Low: 57

MONDAY: High: 77, Low: 61

TUESDAY: High: 74, Low: 58