Weather Authority: Wednesday to be hot, humid ahead of evening storms that will linger into Thursday

Much of the United States is experiencing extreme drought conditions as heat and humidity continue to bring dry conditions across the country.

This includes the state of New Jersey, where the state's Department of Environmental Protection announced a statewide drought and urged residents to conserve water.

Hot and humid conditions will continue Wednesday, according to FOX 29's Sue Serio.

By the evening, scattered storms will begin to move through the Delaware Valley and the storms will linger overnight into Thursday morning.

The rain will bring relief from more than a week of consecutive days with temperatures over 90 degrees.

Looking ahead, some heavy downpours will impact the morning commute on Thursday.

The weekend is expected to be sunny and pleasant with less humidity.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: High: 90, Low: 77

THURSDAY: High: 88, Low: 74

FRIDAY: High: 83, Low: 70

SATURDAY: High: 84, Low: 65

SUNDAY: High: 85, Low: 64

MONDAY: High: 83, Low: 68

TUESDAY: High: 84, Low: 68