Weather Authority: Wednesday to be sunny, mild and perfect for holiday travel

The Delaware Valley is gearing up for a great day with mild conditions in a day forecast FOX 29's Sue Serio is calling excellent.

The Philadelphia area will see a sunny day with mild temperatures that have a high in the 50s and a low in the 30s.

Sunny conditions will also be present in major cities across the country, which is welcome news for those bracing for hectic Thanksgiving travel.

Looking ahead, Thanksgiving is set to be another mild and sunny day with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s.

The next chance for precipitation will be Friday and/or Sunday, according to forecasters.

___

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Great travel. High: 56, Low: 34

THURSDAY: Thanksgiving. High: 55, Low: 32

FRIDAY: Clouds, showers. High: 53, Low: 39

SATURDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 57, Low: 37

SUNDAY: Rainy day. High: 58, Low: 43

MONDAY: Sunny, cooler. High: 52, Low: 44

TUESDAY: Sunny, cool. High: 52, Low: 32