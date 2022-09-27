Weather Authority: Wednesday to be sunny, seasonable ahead of temperature drop to end the week

Wednesday and Thursday are set to be sunny and seasonable days ahead of a temperature drop that will start on Friday.

In the tropics, Hurricane Ian has rapidly intensified to a Category 4 storm with winds of up to 140 mph.

The center of circulation is closely moving toward Tampa and Fort Meyers and hurricane watches are in effect for many areas in Florida.

FOX 29's Scott Williams says the Category 4 storm will make landfall in Florida around 2 p.m. and it will move across the state as it decreases in power.

The remnants from Ian are expected to bring rain to the Delaware Valley late into the weekend.

Morning conditions are dry, quiet and chilly ahead of temperatures that will linger in the upper 60s and low 70s.

____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Feeling like fall. High: 71, Low: 53

THURSDAY: Sun, clouds. High: 71, Low: 55

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 68, Low: 56

SATURDAY: Showers arriving. High: 63, Low: 58

SUNDAY: Remnants of Ian. High: 65, Low: 58

MONDAY: Shower chance. High: 61, Low: 56

TUESDAY: Still a chance. High: 65, Low: 52