Weather Authority: Wednesday to be the warmest day of the week ahead of a freezing weekend

Temperatures in the 20s made for a cold and snowy day for people in the Poconos and even parts of northwestern New Jersey. This makes for the first snow fall of the season in our area.

The snow storm is bringing a variety of weather to Chester County, northern Montgomery County, and even Wilmington, as heavy downpours continued to soak the area throughout much of Tuesday.

Forecasters say overnight lows will be in the 30s and 40s, with many areas seeing rain into Wednesday morning before temperatures warm up.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the work week with temperatures in the upper 40s and 50s, according to forecasters. Those mild temperatures won't be here to stay, though as a deep freeze is expected to hit the Delaware Valley by the weekend.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the northern parts of the state with one to three inches of snow is expected in Poconos.

_____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy. High: 52, Low: 43

THURSDAY: Sunny and chilly. High: 47, Low: 33

FRIDAY: Fall chill. High: 45, Low: 30

SATURDAY: Sunny and cold. High: 41, Low: 28

SUNDAY: More sun and cold. High: 42, Low: 29

MONDAY: Stays cold. High: 40, Low: 26

TUESDAY: Cold morning start. High: 50, Low: 29