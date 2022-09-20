Weather Authority: Wednesday to be warm, sunny before fall-like temperatures

The Delaware Valley's warm weather is not here to stay as forecasters are tracking some fall-like weather at the end of the week.

Temperatures on Tuesday reached the 80s with sunny and clear skies across the area.

Overnight temperatures will drop into the 60s with some areas seeing temps as low as the 50s. Things will stay mostly clear and pleasant overnight, ahead of another warm and sunny Wednesday.

A few spotty showers are expected on Thursday afternoon for the first official day of fall.

Forecasters are predicting things to cool down and really start to feel like fall by Friday.

The weekend is expected to stay crisp with sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 85, Low: 63

THURSDAY: A few storms. High: 77, Low: 71

FRIDAY: Feeling like fall. High: 67, Low: 55

SATURDAY: Sunny and crispy. High: 72; Low: 51

SUNDAY: Staying nice. High: 79; Low: 57

MONDAY: Shower chance. High: 76; Low: 63

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 74; Low: 59