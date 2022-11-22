Weather Authority: Wednesday to see lots of sun, mild temps, perfect for holiday travel

The Delaware Valley had a mild and beautiful Tuesday with lots of sun and temperatures lingering in the 50s for most of the day.

Temperatures are expected to drop as we move into the overnight hours, but the good news is, according to Kathy Orr, the wind will die down, making conditions feel milder.

It will be a cold start for Wednesday, but as the afternoon approaches, things will feel similar to how they did today with sun and temperatures in the 50s, making it a great travel day as we move into Thanksgiving.

Forecasters say Thanksgiving Day will be beautiful. Philadelphia will see afternoon highs in the mid 50s, making it perfect weather for a post-Thanksgiving meal walk.

As we move into the later hours on Thursday, clouds will roll in as we anticipate showers on Friday as well as a cold front that will have temperatures plummeting ahead of the weekend.

The sun will return on Saturday, which will warm things up, but Kathy Orr is warning not to get too excited because Sunday is expected to bring storms and gusty winds.

___

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Great travel day. High: 56, Low: 33

THURSDAY: Dry, pleasant. High: 56, Low: 32

FRIDAY: Shower chance. High: 52, Low: 38

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: 52, Low: 39

SUNDAY: Storms. High: 54, Low: 45

MONDAY: Still a chance. High: 52, Low: 44

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 51, Low: 34