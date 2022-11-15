Weather Authority: Wednesday to be the warmest day of the week ahead of a freezing weekend

Most of the worst rain and messy conditions are moving to the north of the Delaware Valley after pounding the area with rain Tuesday night.

Two low-pressure systems are pulling the moisture out of the area early Wednesday morning slowly, leaving some lingering showers in the area.

Morning temperatures are in the 40s across the area after temperatures stayed above freezing overnight. Temps are expected to rise to near 50 degrees for the warmest day of the week before conditions change Thursday and into the weekend.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says wind will make conditions breezy throughout the day.

Looking ahead, after the rain moves out of the area, conditions will remain dry all weekend and into next week, but temperatures will continue to drop, with overnight temperatures below freezing Friday until next Tuesday.

______

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: High: 51, Low: 42

THURSDAY: High: 47, Low: 33

FRIDAY: High: 45, Low: 30

SATURDAY: High: 42, Low: 29

SUNDAY: High: 38, Low: 29

MONDAY: High: 43, Low: 25

TUESDAY: High: 50, Low: 29