Weather Authority: Wednesday wind chill to make temps feel freezing ahead of pleasant Thursday

A blissfully blue sky was met with winds up to 45 mph, making for a blustery and cold Tuesday.

Philadelphia's high was just one degree below the normal for this time of year, which sits at 50.

A cold northwesterly wind is bringing storm-like winds throughout the Delaware Valley, which are expected to drop temperatures into the teens early Wednesday morning.

Overnight temperatures will drop into the 20s before a frosty start to Wednesday.

Wednesday's average high is expected to be around 50 with lots of sunshine overhead, but forecasters say it will feel much cooler with the wind chill.

Looking ahead, temperatures will rise to the 50s on Thursday before rain moves in on Friday then turns to a wintry mix to start off the weekend.

Clocks spring forward on Sunday for Daylight Savings, which will be a sunny and seasonably chilly day.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and breezy. High: 49, Low: 31

THURSDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High: 51, Low: 32

FRIDAY: Clouds and showers. High: 48, Low: 32

SATURDAY: Wintry mix. High: 46, Low: 36

SUNDAY: Sunny and seasonable. High: 49, Low: 29

MONDAY: Showers again. High: 48, Low: 35

TUESDAY: Rain chance. High: 46, Low: 35

