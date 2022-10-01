Weather Authority: Wet, rainy start to Saturday with storms popping up throughout the weekend

Remnants of Hurricane Ian aren't gone quite yet!

Friday night showers are carrying over into Saturday bringing rain for most of the morning. However, things will dry off for a little Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures are staying pretty chilly all day, with temperatures in the 50s and wind gusts reach 15 mph at some points in the day.

Sunday looks a lot like Saturday with scattered storms, mostly in the afternoon in evening. But, temperatures are getting even chillier for the Eagles game - the coldest weather we have seen in five months!

Handful of showers will start off the week, but sunshine and warmer temperatures start to make their back by Wedneday.

___

SUNDAY: Scattered showers. High: 58, Low: 54

MONDAY: A few showers. High: 56, Low: 52

TUESDAY: A few showers. High: 62, Low: 48

WEDNESDAY: Drying out. High: 72, Low: 50

THURSDAY: Sunny skies. High: 76, Low: 52

FRIDAY: Windy and chilly. High: 66 , Low: 48

SATURDAY: Still sunny. High: 60, Low: 46