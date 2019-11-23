Weather Authority: Wet snow moving through Philadelphia, South Jersey

Wet snow is currently moving across the Philadelphia area and South Jersey region.

A Special Weather Statement from the National Weather Service is in effect through 1:30 p.m as moderate to heavy snow moves from the Poconos and Lehigh Valley into portions of Philadelphia and South Jersey.

The snow is not expected to stick around long due to warm temperatures.

The following counties are affected: Camden, Mercer, Gloucester, Burlington, Montgomery, Bucks, Philadelphia and Delaware.

Temperatures will top out at 47 degrees on Sunday.

Freezing rain is expected in the Poconos ahead of a rain-snow mix.

Sunny skies and warmer temperatures are in the forecast for Monday, with a high of 54 degrees.

By Wednesday, temperatures will reach nearly 60 degrees.

SUNDAY: AM showers. High: 47 Low: 35

MONDAY: Sunny. High: 54 Low: 35

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 59 Low: 40

WEDNESDAY: AM showers. High: 56 Low: 43

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 49 Low: 32