Weather Authority: Wet start to the weekend with Saturday showers, possible thunderstorms

Grab the umbrellas, those weekend plans are about the get a lot wetter!

Saturday is off to a rainy start with scattered morning showers that are expected to turn into thunderstorms by the afternoon.

FOX 29's Scott Williams says we'll catch a quick break with a lull in the wet weather late this afternoon. So, plan your errands accordingly, because thunderstorms are back later in the evening!

The rain is expected to clear Sunday as the sun peaks through, and temperatures reach back into the 60s.

However, winds will blow into the forecast at 20-30 mph for a gusty end to the weekend.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

SATURDAY: Showers, a storm. High: 54, Low: 44

SUNDAY: Breezy, milder. High: 61, Low: 48

MONDAY: Partly sunny. High: 57, Low: 41

TUESDAY: Slight chance of showers. High: 54, Low: 48

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 54, Low: 37

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 56, Low: 37

FRIDAY: Showers likely. High: 58, Low: 44



