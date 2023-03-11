Weather Authority: Wet, windy afternoon before clocks spring forward Saturday night

Did you wake up to some rain, or possibly snow, this morning?

That wet weather is still around for most your Saturday with spotty showers popping up throughout the afternoon.

Temperatures are staying on the low end to start the weekend with highs in the 40s and wind conditions making the day feel even colder.

And, don't forget to turn those clocks ahead one hour Saturday night. Then check the windows again Sunday morning for a golden sunrise!

The sun will start to turn to clouds Sunday as rain comes back into the forecast Sunday night and sticks around for a soaker start to the week on Monday.

>> Download the FOX 29 Weather Authority App to get updates and alerts in your area.

_______

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

SATURDAY: Spotty showers. High: 44, Low: 38

SUNDAY: Becoming cloudy. High: 48, Low: 32

MONDAY: Rainy, windy. High: 48, Low: 38

TUESDAY: Windy, cold. High: 40, Low: 32

WEDNESDAY: Still windy. High: 44, Low: 30

THURSDAY: Less wind. High: 52, Low: 32

FRIDAY: St. Patrick's Day. High: 56, Low: 36



