Weather Authority: Wind chills bring bitter conditions again Friday

The nor'easter that dropped snow, sleet, and rain on the area may have moved on, but the bitter cold wind chills it left behind will still be impacting the area on Friday.

FOX 29's Sue Serio is calling for a sunny but cold day Friday with a high of just 35 degrees.

Despite high temperatures above freezing, wind chills will be in the teens and 20s throughout the day.

The overnight cold could lead to problems on the roadways as moisture from melting snow turn turns back into ice.

Those bitter chills will stay with us through Saturday morning, but expect a slightly warmer day Saturday.

Sunday will be the mildest day of the weekend with a high of 42, but expect it to be a little cloudy.

