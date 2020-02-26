Weather Authority: Windy, chilly Thursday ahead
article
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a chilly and blustery Thursday.
Temperatures will be in the low 40s with winds gusting to 40 mph throughout the day. Chilly temperatures continue through the weekend before we reach a high of 55 degrees Monday.
Showers return Tuesday with mild temperatures.
For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
___
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy/wind. High: 42 Low: 36
Advertisement
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 41 Low: 26
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 38 Low: 24
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 38 Low: 24
___
WATCH LIVE: Watch live newscasts and replays anytime at https://www.fox29.com/live