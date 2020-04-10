Weather Authority: Windy, cold start ahead of calm Easter weekend

The start to the Easter weekend brings unseasonable weather with a wind advisory and temperatures well below the average.

Friday is marked with gusty winds with speeds up to 45mph to 50 mph and a filtered sunshine behind clouds. It will feel like it is in the 40s all day for the region.

However, the wind advisory will end at 7 p.m. Friday and usher in a much more agreeable holiday weekend.

It will warm up slightly on Saturday with sunshine and very few clouds in the sky.

By Sunday, the temperatures will climb to 70 degrees for a very beautiful Easter Sunday.

SATURDAY: Sunny. High: 57 Low: 39

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 70 Low: 54

