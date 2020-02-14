Weather Authority: Windy, cold Valentine’s Day slated for region

Expect a cold and windy Valentine's Day across the Philadelphia area, with sunny and dry conditions that are expected to continue throughout the weekend.

Temperatures on Friday will peak in the mid-30s across the region, but wind chills will make it feel much colder. Morning temperatures will feel like 28 degrees and fall into the low-20s by noontime.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says to expect wind chills to knock the feels like temperature down to 23 for most of the afternoon. Conditions will continue to plummet overnight as the downward trend drops to 20 degrees.

Similar conditions, with calmer winds, will continue on Saturday. Sun and spotty clouds with cover most of the region with a high of 34. Temperatures will climb into the 50s on Sunday and stay mild through Tuesday.

Friday: Windy, colder. High: 32

Saturday: Sunny, cold. High: 34, Low: 16

Sunday: Mild, partly sunny. High: 50, Low: 28

Monday: Sunny, nice. High: 52, Low: 34