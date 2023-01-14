Weather Authority: Winter weather is making a comeback with cold, breezy Saturday

Make no mistake, it's definitely still winter across the Delaware Valley!

It will be a cold start to the weekend now that a front has gone through the area, bringing temperatures back close to normal.

Temperatures will drop to the 30s and 40s as clouds and wind make their way into Saturday's forecast.

Winds will gust into the 20 to 30 mph range for most of the day, making temperatures feel closer to 20 degree. In the Poconos, the feel-like is expected to drop the high teens, low 20s!

Sunny skies return on Sunday as temperature reach highs in the mid-40s, while some clouds roll back Monday with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

For the latest forecast and conditions, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

_____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

SATURDAY: Cold, breezy. High: 40

SUNDAY: Sunny, chilly. High: 45, Low: 29

MONDAY: MLK Day. High: 48, Low: 28

TUESDAY: Spotty shower. High: 50, Low: 33

WEDNESDAY: Mild again. High: 55, Low: 43

THURSDAY: Shower chance. High: 52, Low: 39

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 50, Low: 44



