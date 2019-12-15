Weather Authority: Winter Weather Advisory issued for wintry mix Monday
PHILADELPHIA - A wintry mix is lifting north to the I95 corridor for Monday morning, with a high of 35 forecasted.
A Winter Weather Advisory is expanded to include areas in New Jersey and Delaware. The Advisory begins 7 a.m. Monday and extends to Tuesday at 1 a.m.
Accumulations are expected to remain less than half an inch. A mix of sleet and snow is expected in the Lehigh Valley and Poconos.
Snow is projected to begin around 6 a.m. from the southwest. The wintry mix will transition to rain in the afternoon, with rain falling heavy, at times.
MONDAY: Rain/snow. High: 35 Low: 34
TUESDAY: Rain. High: 43 Low: 35
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 39 Low: 29
THURSDAY: Sunny. High: 29 Low: 19
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 38 Low: 20