Weather Authority: Winter Weather Advisory issued for wintry mix Monday

A wintry mix is lifting north to the I95 corridor for Monday morning, with a high of 35 forecasted.

A Winter Weather Advisory is expanded to include areas in New Jersey and Delaware. The Advisory begins 7 a.m. Monday and extends to Tuesday at 1 a.m.

Winter 2019-2020 Outlook for Philadelphia: Chance of above average snowfall

Accumulations are expected to remain less than half an inch. A mix of sleet and snow is expected in the Lehigh Valley and Poconos.

Snow is projected to begin around 6 a.m. from the southwest. The wintry mix will transition to rain in the afternoon, with rain falling heavy, at times.

MONDAY: Rain/snow. High: 35 Low: 34

TUESDAY: Rain. High: 43 Low: 35

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 39 Low: 29

THURSDAY: Sunny. High: 29 Low: 19

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 38 Low: 20