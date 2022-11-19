Weather Authority: Winter weather in November! Prepare for a cold, blustery weekend

Bundle up, this weekend is about to feel just like winter!

An arctic front plowed through the Delaware Valley Friday night, bring snow squalls and flurries in November! That cold air is sticking around Saturday and getting even worse on Sunday.

Saturday's temperatures will hit a high of 42 degrees, however it will feel like more like 20-degree weather in the morning, and only reach a feel-like in the 30s this afternoon.

Get ready for Sunday, because it's going to be a blustery one! Temperatures will hit a low of 28 degrees, and high of just 37 degrees.

All this cold weather as the Philadelphia Marathon makes its way through the city. Whether you're running, or spectating, make sure to dress for this winterly weather!

SATURDAY: Sunny, cold. High: 42

SUNDAY: Blustery cold. High: 37, Low: 28

MONDAY: Sunny, cold. High: 44, Low: 25

TUESDAY: Bounce back. High: 48, Low: 30

WEDNESDAY: Great travel. High: 54, Low: 32

THURSDAY: Clouds roll in. High: 48, Low: 34

FRIDAY: Chance of showers. High: 47 ,Low: 42