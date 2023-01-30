Weather Authority: Wintry mix of wet weather expected Tuesday as we end January with a seasonable chill

The week started off with some above-average temperatures as Monday lingered in the low to mid 50s. But, as we move into the final day of January, temperatures are expected to feel a bit more wintry.

Overnight temperatures will drop into the 30s, as clouds are expected to increase, bringing the chill for Tuesday.

Meteorologist Scott Williams says there is a chance the Delaware Valley could wake up on Tuesday and see some wet weather, including some flurries of snow in the early hours of the morning. He also says there is a chance for more snow later Tuesday evening as temperatures will top out at just 42 degrees.

Wednesday will stay chilly with a high of 40, but Scott Williams says the "bone-chilling" cold is not expected to hit our area until the weekend when we dip down into the 20s.

Temperatures in the 40s will linger throughout the area until we get hit with a February freeze over the weekend when lows drop to single-digits.

>> Download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app to get alerts in your area.

_____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

TUESDAY: AM wintry mix. High: 42, Low: 39

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies. High: 40, Low: 31

THURSDAY: Groundhog Day. High: 40, Low: 27

FRIDAY: Cold blast. High: 32, Low: 30

SATURDAY: Bitter cold. High: 24, Low: 7

SUNDAY: Rain/snow mix returns: High: 44, Low: 21

MONDAY: Partly sunny. High: 45, Low: 31