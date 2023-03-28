Weather Authority: Weekend warm up ahead after sunny, chilly Thursday

After cool temperatures moved in overnight, Thursday will see similar conditions with chilly temperatures before a weekend warm up.

Colder air that moved in and wind gusts are setting the day up to be breezy and colder than Wednesday.

Wind chills will make temperatures feel like they are in the 30s throughout the morning and the 40s in the afternoon.

There is a slight chance for rain Friday night and a greater chance on Saturday, forecasters say.

Looking ahead, temperatures will jump significantly Friday before increasing again on Saturday.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY: Sunny, chillier. High: 48, Low: 34

FRIDAY: Early sun, afternoon rain. High: 64, Low: 35

SATURDAY: Showers, warmer. High: 72, Low: 56

SUNDAY: Much cooler. High: 52, Low: 40

MONDAY: Sunny, milder. High: 66, Low: 36

TUESDAY: Back to the 70s. High: 73, Low: 52

WEDNESDAY: Shower chance. High: 75, Low: 57