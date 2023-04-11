Weather Authority: Wednesday begins 3-day stretch with temperatures in the 80s

After a pleasant spring Tuesday, conditions are set up to be even warmer for the next three days.

Wednesday's conditions will bring a combination of gusty winds and warm temperatures, leading to an increased risk of wildfires across the area.

One of the biggest concerns will be tree pollen, with levels being high Wednesday through Friday and moderate over the weekend.

Early morning temperatures are beginning in the 50s and 60s across the area as they are expected to rise to the 80s.

Over the weekend, scattered showers are expected to move through the area on Saturday afternoon and some may linger into Sunday.

After that, the next significant chance for rain will be on Monday.

_____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Breezy, milder. High: 82, Low: 58

THURSDAY: Sunny, very warm. High: 86, Low: 61

FRIDAY: Sunny, very warm. High: 86, Low: 59

SATURDAY: Clouds, afternoon showers. High: 75, Low: 60

SUNDAY: Sun to storms. High: 75, Low: 59

MONDAY: A.m. rain, p.m. sun. High: 65, Low: 53

TUESDAY: Sunny, cool. High: 65, Low: 49