Weather Authority: Wednesday to see record warmth ahead of afternoon showers
PHILADELPHIA - Wednesday is set to be another unseasonably warm day in the Delaware Valley on a day that will also see scattered afternoon showers.
Early morning temperatures are already in the upper 40s and 50s as a storm system makes its way to the area.
Temperatures are expected to reach the 60s by 11 a.m.
Drivers will also encounter dense fog in some areas.
By 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., rain will begin to fall, getting heavy at times, across the area.
Looking ahead, temperatures will remain warm Thursday before cooling down for the weekend.
____
SEVEN-DAY FORECAST
WEDNESDAY: Afternoon showers. High: 65
THURSDAY: Still mild. High: 60, Low: 52
FRIDAY: Morning clouds, cooler. High: 48, Low: 42
SATURDAY: Sun, clouds. High: 45, Low: 34
SUNDAY: Eagles Sunday. Hih; 44, Low: 30
MONDAY: Possible shower. High: 46, Low: 35
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 46, Low: 34