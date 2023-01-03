Expand / Collapse search

Weather Authority: Wednesday to see record warmth ahead of afternoon showers

By and FOX 29 Staff
Updated January 4, 2023 6:18AM
PHILADELPHIA - Wednesday is set to be another unseasonably warm day in the Delaware Valley on a day that will also see scattered afternoon showers. 

Early morning temperatures are already in the upper 40s and 50s as a storm system makes its way to the area. 

Temperatures are expected to reach the 60s by 11 a.m.

Drivers will also encounter dense fog in some areas. 

By 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., rain will begin to fall, getting heavy at times, across the area. 

Looking ahead, temperatures will remain warm Thursday before cooling down for the weekend. 

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Afternoon showers. High: 65

THURSDAY: Still mild. High: 60, Low: 52

FRIDAY: Morning clouds, cooler. High: 48, Low: 42

SATURDAY: Sun, clouds. High: 45, Low: 34

SUNDAY: Eagles Sunday. Hih; 44, Low: 30

MONDAY: Possible shower. High: 46, Low: 35

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 46, Low: 34