Weather Authority: Wednesday to see record warmth ahead of afternoon showers

Wednesday is set to be another unseasonably warm day in the Delaware Valley on a day that will also see scattered afternoon showers.

Early morning temperatures are already in the upper 40s and 50s as a storm system makes its way to the area.

Temperatures are expected to reach the 60s by 11 a.m.

Drivers will also encounter dense fog in some areas.

By 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., rain will begin to fall, getting heavy at times, across the area.

Looking ahead, temperatures will remain warm Thursday before cooling down for the weekend.

____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Afternoon showers. High: 65

THURSDAY: Still mild. High: 60, Low: 52

FRIDAY: Morning clouds, cooler. High: 48, Low: 42

SATURDAY: Sun, clouds. High: 45, Low: 34

SUNDAY: Eagles Sunday. Hih; 44, Low: 30

MONDAY: Possible shower. High: 46, Low: 35

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 46, Low: 34