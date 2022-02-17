Wind Advisory: Cold front to bring rain, gusting winds after Thursday's near-record warmth

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the entire region as gusty winds are expected to impact the area Thursday and Friday.

FOX 29’s Sue Serio says we can expect gusts of around 35-40 mph Thursday evening, and 35-45 mph Friday morning. Winds should calm slightly by Friday afternoon, but gusts could still reach about 30 mph.

The Wind Advisory will go into effect at 10 p.m. Thursday and is set to expire at 10 a.m. Friday.

Before the strong winds arrive, expect breezy conditions Thursday with highs in the mid-60s.

Expect a cold front to bring rain to areas north and west of the city around 7 p.m. Thursday. That rain will spread into areas like Philadelphia and New Jersey by around midnight.

The rain should continue into early Friday morning, clearing out by around 10 a.m.

Windy conditions will remain even after the rain moves out. Friday will be a little cooler with a forecasted high of 56 degrees.

