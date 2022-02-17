Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 PM EST until FRI 10:00 AM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County
2
Wind Advisory
from THU 6:00 PM EST until FRI 9:00 AM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County

Wind Advisory: Cold front to bring rain, gusting winds after Thursday's near-record warmth

Updated 6:11AM
Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Weather Authority: 5 a.m. Thursday forecast

FOX 29's Sue Serio has the latest on a cold front that will bring rain and gusty winds Thursday night into Friday.

PHILADELPHIA - The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the entire region as gusty winds are expected to impact the area Thursday and Friday. 

FOX 29’s Sue Serio says we can expect gusts of around 35-40 mph Thursday evening, and 35-45 mph Friday morning. Winds should calm slightly by Friday afternoon, but gusts could still reach about 30 mph. 

The Wind Advisory will go into effect at 10 p.m. Thursday and is set to expire at 10 a.m. Friday.

Before the strong winds arrive, expect breezy conditions Thursday with highs in the mid-60s. 

Expect a cold front to bring rain to areas north and west of the city around 7 p.m. Thursday. That rain will spread into areas like Philadelphia and New Jersey by around midnight. 

The rain should continue into early Friday morning, clearing out by around 10 a.m.

Windy conditions will remain even after the rain moves out. Friday will be a little cooler with a forecasted high of 56 degrees. 

___

