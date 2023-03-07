Weather Authority: Wind chill makes Wednesday temperatures feel freezing ahead of pleasant Thursday

Wednesday will be a cold day that feels like it is freezing due to wind chills.

Temperatures are beginning in the 30s throughout the area but blustery winds are making temperatures feel like they are in the 20s.

Despite the winds, temperatures will reach the upper 40s ahead of a mild and sunny Thursday.

Looking ahead to Friday, precipitation will move through the area Friday afternoon, bringing rain and snow to the Delaware Valley.

Precipitation will continue into the morning and throughout the day Saturday, being rain for most of the area and snow in the mountains.

The 10-day trend shows temperatures will continue to linger below-average for several days before rising around St. Patrick's Day.

______

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: High: 48, Low: 33

THURSDAY: High: 50, Low: 31

FRIDAY: High: 47, Low: 32

SATURDAY: High: 45, Low: 36

SUNDAY: High: 48, Low: 29

MONDAY: High: 47, Low: 36

TUESDAY: High: 43, Low: 36

