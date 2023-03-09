Weather Authority: Winter making a return Friday with heavy rain, snow lingering into Saturday

Winter-like conditions will make a return Friday due to a storm system bringing precipitation to the Delaware Valley.

Most areas near Philadelphia will see rain, while areas in the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos will get 1 - 5 inches of snow.

Forecasters say the precipitation will begin to move into the area around lunchtime and last until Saturday.

There is a chance the Philadelphia area could see snow showers Saturday morning before the storm system moves out around noon.

Carbon and Northampton Counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory, while Monroe County is under a Winter Storm Warning from Friday afternoon until Saturday around 10 a.m.

Conditions will dry out in time for Daylight Savings on Sunday when conditions will be sunny and mild.

Rain will return to the forecast on Monday ahead of cooler temps and another chance of snow.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY: P.m. rain, snow. High: 47, Low: 32

SATURDAY: Early rain and snow. High: 45, Low: 39

SUNDAY: Sun returns. High: 50, Low: 33

MONDAY: Rain returns. High: 46, Low: 38

TUESDAY: Cold, snow?: High: 46, Low: 38

WEDNESDAY: Chilly wind. High: 45, Low: 29

THURSDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 51, Low: 31