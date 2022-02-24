Winter Weather Advisory: Snow, ice, rain to impact Delaware Valley Thursday

The Delaware Valley got an early taste of spring this week, but winter will return to parts of the area Thursday night and into Friday morning.

A cold front that moved through overnight brought temperatures back into the 30s across the area Thursday morning. Highs aren’t expected to reach the 30s, but the cold won’t be the only dose of winter the area will see.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

The advisory includes Philadelphia and the surrounding suburban counties in Pennsylvania, New Castle County in Delaware, and Mercer County in New Jersey.

Parts of the area may see a flurry or a sprinkle in the morning or early afternoon – but the main event will happen Thursday night.

DOWNLOAD: Get the FOX 29 Weather Authority app

Forecasters say a mix of rain, ice, and freezing rain will impact the area beginning around 7 p.m.

Areas to the south and east of the I-95 corridor can expect to see a wintry mix turn to rain. The I-95 corridor will likely see snow and sleet change over to ice and rain as temperatures begin to warm again.

To the north and west of the I-95 corridor, residents will likely see snow and sleet change over to ice.

The precipitation is expected to taper off early Friday morning.

Once it stops, temperatures will warm to nearly 50 degrees Friday. The weekend will stay mostly mild with highs in the 40s and 50s.

___

THURSDAY: Cold, p.m. rain/wintry mix. High: 38, Low: 33

FRIDAY: Morning rain. High: 48, Low: 34

SATURDAY: Sunny, chilly. High: 38, Low: 26

SUNDAY: Sunny, seasonal. High: 49, Low: 29

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter