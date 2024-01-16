Winter weather authority: Freezing temperatures to plunge overnight, feeling like single digits

Make sure to stay bundled!

The snow may be coming to an end across the Delaware Valley on Tuesday, but those freezing temperatures are sticking around.

Light snow, along with a wintry mix, continues to fall as winter weather advisories remain in place for much of the region.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says most of the storm will find its way out of the area by lunchtime.

However, those clear skies are bringing a freezing plunge!

Temperatures are set to drop into the teens overnight with a feel-like in the single digits.

Sunrise won't bring much of a warm-up with temperatures remaining in the 20s all day Wednesday!

Thursday will see a high of 34 degrees before another potential snowfall overnight.