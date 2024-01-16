Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 12:00 PM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County
4
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 12:00 PM EST, Schuylkill County
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 1:00 PM EST, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Kent County, New Castle County
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 4:00 PM EST, Berks County, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Mercer County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Warren County

Winter weather authority: Freezing temperatures to plunge overnight, feeling like single digits

By FOX 29 Staff
PHILADELPHIA - Make sure to stay bundled!

The snow may be coming to an end across the Delaware Valley on Tuesday, but those freezing temperatures are sticking around.

Light snow, along with a wintry mix, continues to fall as winter weather advisories remain in place for much of the region.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says most of the storm will find its way out of the area by lunchtime.

However, those clear skies are bringing a freezing plunge!

Temperatures are set to drop into the teens overnight with a feel-like in the single digits.

Sunrise won't bring much of a warm-up with temperatures remaining in the 20s all day Wednesday!

Thursday will see a high of 34 degrees before another potential snowfall overnight.