- Police say two people have been arrested in connection with a missing 70-year-old man's death.

READ MORE: Police: Missing man, 70, may have been murdered after remains found in home

Robert Derer had gone missing a week ago. He was last seen leaving his home on Fillmore Street in Philadelphia's Frankford section to get pizza. Police say they found his body Thursday.

According to police, Andrew Ciaccia, 25, and Vanessa Pena, 21, have been charged with tampering with evidence, obstructing justice, abusing a corpse and criminal conspiracy.

The investigation is ongoing.