Demonstrators protest GOP retreat; police prepare for thousands on Thursday

  • Mexico's president rejects decision to build wall

  • Man hurt when dumbbell crashed into SUV

  • Police: 96-year-old woman attacked by dogs

  • Saint Joseph University alerts students

  • Philly barber is providing the homeless with free haircuts

  • FOX 29 Investigates: Drivers Passing Stopped School Buses

  • Saint Joseph University alerts students about attempted sex assault and attempted abduction

  • Nominate Someone You Know For The Thank Q Contest!

  • Acting coach Dustin Felder on The Q

  • Vassy performs hit single on The Q

  • Young director Aniya Wolfe talks about her experience in film

  • Jerry Blavat To Host The Gospel, Soul, and Doo Wop Reunion

  • FOX 29 Investigates: Drivers Passing Stopped School Buses

  • FOX 29 Investigates: The trail of the suspected Pine Street bomber

  • FOX 29 Investigates: City Worker's Burglary Charge Dropped

  • FOX 29 Investigates: Disabled Boy's Long Ride Home Prompts Firings

  • FOX 29 Investigates: UPS Storing Packages In Home's Garage?

  • SeaWorld Orlando's 'Wetsuit Penguin' starts the New Year with new feathers

  • McDonald's giving away 10,000 bottles of Special Sauce

  • VIDEO: Train smashes into FedEx truck

  • Chelsea Handler says Melania Trump 'barely speaks English'

  • Sportscaster Erin Andrews wins again, this time against cancer

  • Philly barber is providing the homeless with free haircuts

  • Rooster Soup Company donates all net profits to local soup kitchen

  • Man shares photo of brother in body bag in hopes of helping others

  • Terminally ill, denied disability, fighting for home

  • Philadelphia police officer creates portraits of officers killed in the line of duty

  • Franklin Institute celebrates the roaring 20's

  • Deadly police shooting in Delaware under investigation

  • 3rd anniversary for veterans multi-service center

  • Rowan University dedicates new business hall

  • 5-year-old helps fight fires

  • 'Pets in the Classroom' program to teach life lessons

  • Ballerina getting attention for her moves, obstacles she has overcome

  • Save Me, Steve: Must-haves for all new dads

  • Local OB-GYN on cervical cancer, Erin Andrews, racial divide

  • Hatchimal history: Happy kids in the month since Christmas?

  • Clutch! Reinhardt helps Marquette upset No. 1 Villanova

  • Without Embiid, 76ers upset Griffin and Clippers, 121-110

  • Report: Yordano Ventura was robbed and left to die after car accident

  • Sportscaster Erin Andrews wins again, this time against cancer

  • Restaurant feeding homeless with every bite you take

  • Airline Captain donating kidney to change co-worker's life

  • An 89 year-old woman couldn't pay for 24-hour medical care, so her 31 year-old neighbor took her in

  • Puppies pulled from avalanche a glimmer of hope against fading odds

  • Top 10 songs guaranteed to boost your mood

FOX 29 Weather Update Wednesday

  • Get your 7-day forecast.

    FOX 29 Weather Update Wednesday

  • One person doing their part can make a huge difference. That's the mindset of a young barber who decided to take to the streets and help the homeless.

    Philly barber is providing the homeless with free haircuts

  • The tragic news broke late last week: Three Minnesota teens were injured, two critically, when a motorists raced past a stopped school bus and struck them.

    FOX 29 Investigates: Drivers Passing Stopped School Buses

  • Before the President can even get his feet on the ground, protesters are already making their voices heard. Hundreds were outside the Lowes Hotel in Center City Wednesday night.

    Demonstrators protest GOP retreat, police prepare for thousands on Thursday

  • Saint Joseph University has alerted students about an attempted sex assault and attempted abduction.

    Saint Joseph University alerts students about attempted sex assault and attempted abduction

  • Philadelphia police say a 96-year-old woman was attacked by two dogs on the 5800 block of Brush Road in East Germantown.

    Police: 96-year-old woman attacked by dogs in East Germantown

