- Police say an arrest has been made in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left two dead and five injured in Bustleton.

According to police, they located 25-year-old Shekhroz Mamaatkulov at Cooper University Hospital and handed him over to Philadelphia police.

Philadelphia police say he was driving a Chevy Camaro on Bustleton Avenue that swerved at Red Lion Road and T-boned a car, which caused it to flip over, killing 50-year-old Juan A. Lopez Rivera and 48-year-old Carmen Montalvo Ruiz.

Police say Mamaatkulov got out of the car and was picked up at the scene.

Five people in the minivan, including an 8-year-old girl and 11-year-old boy, were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Other drivers and passengers were uninjured or didn't seek medical treatment.