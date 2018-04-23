Crews respond to house collapse due to possible gas explosion in Point Breeze

- Crews responded to a house collapse due to a possible gas explosion on the 1200 block of South 20th Street in the Point Breeze neighborhood.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

The front of the building collapsed onto the street—crushing three cars. According to police, a 57-year-old man and 12-year-old boy were able to get out of the house. The man suffered 2nd degree burns to one of his hands while the boy escaped without any injuries.

The 17th Police District, which is nearby, along with parts of 20th Street has been evacuated. Firefighters are still pouring water on the building at this hour.

L&I has deemed the building dangerous. PGW is also on the scene investigating.

.@FOX29philly On Scene of explosion and partial house collapse. 20th Street in Point Breeze. No injuries.#fox29 pic.twitter.com/3y6Sy6wZEs — Dave Schratwieser (@DSchratwieser) April 24, 2018

