Jury selection to start in shooting of Pa. state trooper

EASTON, Pa. (AP) -- Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in the trial of a man accused of opening fire on two state troopers in eastern Pennsylvania last fall, critically wounding one of them.

Twenty-two-year-old Daniel Clary faces charges including attempted murder of a police officer in the roadside shooting Nov. 7 on Route 33 in Plainfield Township.

Officials in Northampton County say 13-year veteran Cpl. Seth Kelly was shot in the neck, shoulder area and leg while helping another trooper make an arrest.

Officials said he may have saved his own life by applying a tourniquet on his wounded leg before paramedics arrived. Clary was also shot several times.

Clary's attorney last week sought more time to prepare a defense, but the judge declined the request.