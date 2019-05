Authorities are investigating following a police-involved shooting on Temple University's campus overnight. Authorities are investigating following a police-involved shooting on Temple University's campus overnight.

Police say the incident began when two highway patrol officers approached a vehicle with what they believed to be a flat tire on Broad Street by Polett Walk and smelled an odor of marijuana.

One of the officers believed he saw the driver reach for what he thought was a gun. One of the officers then reportedly engaged with a man inside the vehicle and was subsequently dragged by the car a few feet.

The other patrol officer then shot the suspect twice in the arm. The driver then fled north on North Broad Street and struck a SEPTA police car, injuring another officer inside.

CHAOS on @TempleUniv campus: @PhillyPolice say an officer shot a driver of a car after the car dragged his partner down the street. The man shot then struck a @SEPTA police car & took off—was eventually chased down & taken to hospital. Details on @FOX29philly 📷: @AndrewDAdamson) pic.twitter.com/DjjthCDyJ5 — Kelly Rule (@KellyRuleTV) May 12, 2019

The suspect then allegedly fled his vehicle, and a chase ensued that ended. The suspect was apprehended in an alley near West Norris and North Broad streets. The man was transported to Temple University Hospital in non-life threatening condition.

The officer inside the SEPTA vehicle was transported to Temple University Hospital with minor injuries. The highway patrol officer who was dragged by the car suffered minor injuries and was not hospitalized. The other patrol officer is currently being investigated.

Police say they recovered a firearm in an alleyway off of Broad Street. It is not yet known if it belongs to the suspect. A magazine clip was also recovered from the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.