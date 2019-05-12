< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox29.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story406388707" class="mod-wrapper mod-story Police: Suspect shot after dragging officer, crashing into SEPTA vehicle on Temple's campus after dragging officer, crashing into SEPTA vehicle on Temple's campus" addthis:url="http://www.fox29.com/news/local-news/police-suspect-shot-after-dragging-officer-crashing-into-septa-vehicle-on-temple-s-campus" addthis:title="Police: Suspect shot after dragging officer, crashing into SEPTA vehicle on Temple's campus"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-406388707.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-406388707");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_406388707_406390718_162696"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WTXF"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_406388707_406390718_162696";this.videosJson='[{"id":"406390718","video":"563063","title":"Authorities%20investigate%20police-involved%20shooting%20at%20Temple","caption":"%3Cp%3EFOX%2029%26%2339%3Bs%20Kelly%20Rule%20has%20the%20latest%20on%20a%20police-involved%20shooting%20on%20Temple%20University%26%2339%3Bs%20campus%20overnight.%3C%2Fp%3E","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox29.com%2Fmedia.fox29.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F12%2FD6XHiFmW0AAGuMT_1557659126024_7250216_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtxf.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F12%2FAuthorities_investigate_police_involved_shooting_563063_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1652271290%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DE6gA-Q-MEO20nMkyE7wqSs3meO4","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtxf/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox29.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fpolice-suspect-shot-after-dragging-officer-crashing-into-septa-vehicle-on-temple-s-campus"}},"createDate":"May 12 2019 08:14AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WTXF"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_406388707_406390718_162696",video:"563063",poster:"https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/12/D6XHiFmW0AAGuMT_1557659126024_7250216_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"%253Cp%253EFOX%252029%2526%252339%253Bs%2520Kelly%2520Rule%2520has%2520the%2520latest%2520on%2520a%2520police-involved%2520shooting%2520on%2520Temple%2520University%2526%252339%253Bs%2520campus%2520overnight.%253C%252Fp%253E",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtxf.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/12/Authorities_investigate_police_involved_shooting_563063_1800.mp4?Expires=1652271290&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=E6gA-Q-MEO20nMkyE7wqSs3meO4",eventLabel:"Authorities%20investigate%20police-involved%20shooting%20at%20Temple-406390718",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtxf/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox29.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fpolice-suspect-shot-after-dragging-officer-crashing-into-septa-vehicle-on-temple-s-campus"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By FOX 29 staff
Posted May 12 2019 07:28AM EDT
Video Posted May 12 2019 08:14AM EDT
Updated May 12 2019 09:46AM EDT class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/12/D6XHiFmW0AAGuMT_1557659126024_7250216_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/12/D6XHiFmW0AAGuMT_1557659126024_7250216_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/12/D6XHiFmW0AAGuMT_1557659126024_7250216_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/12/D6XHiFmW0AAGuMT_1557659126024_7250216_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/12/D6XHiFmW0AAGuMT_1557659126024_7250216_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Authorities are investigating following a police-involved shooting on Temple University&#39;s campus overnight." /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Authorities are investigating following a police-involved shooting on Temple University's campus overnight.</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-406388707-406388268" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/12/D6XHiFmW0AAGuMT_1557659126024_7250216_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/12/D6XHiFmW0AAGuMT_1557659126024_7250216_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/12/D6XHiFmW0AAGuMT_1557659126024_7250216_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/12/D6XHiFmW0AAGuMT_1557659126024_7250216_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/12/D6XHiFmW0AAGuMT_1557659126024_7250216_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Authorities are investigating following a police-involved shooting on Temple University&#39;s campus overnight." /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Authorities are investigating following a police-involved shooting on Temple University's campus overnight.</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-406388707" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NORTH PHILADELPHIA (FOX 29)</strong> - Authorities are investigating following a police-involved shooting on Temple University's campus overnight.</p><p>Police say the incident began when two highway patrol officers approached a vehicle with what they believed to be a flat tire on Broad Street by Polett Walk and smelled an odor of marijuana.</p><p>One of the officers believed he saw the driver reach for what he thought was a gun. One of the officers then reportedly engaged with a man inside the vehicle and was subsequently dragged by the car a few feet.</p><p>The other patrol officer then shot the suspect twice in the arm. The driver then fled north on North Broad Street and struck a SEPTA police car, injuring another officer inside.</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">CHAOS on <a href="https://twitter.com/TempleUniv?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TempleUniv</a> campus: <a href="https://twitter.com/PhillyPolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PhillyPolice</a> say an officer shot a driver of a car after the car dragged his partner down the street. The man shot then struck a <a href="https://twitter.com/SEPTA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SEPTA</a> police car & took off—was eventually chased down & taken to hospital. Details on <a href="https://twitter.com/FOX29philly?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FOX29philly</a> 📷: <a href="https://twitter.com/AndrewDAdamson?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AndrewDAdamson</a>) <a href="https://t.co/DjjthCDyJ5">pic.twitter.com/DjjthCDyJ5</a></p>— Kelly Rule (@KellyRuleTV) <a href="https://twitter.com/KellyRuleTV/status/1127526677070872577?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 12, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>The suspect then allegedly fled his vehicle, and a chase ensued that ended. The suspect was apprehended in an alley near West Norris and North Broad streets. The man was transported to Temple University Hospital in non-life threatening condition.</p><p>The officer inside the SEPTA vehicle was transported to Temple University Hospital with minor injuries. The highway patrol officer who was dragged by the car suffered minor injuries and was not hospitalized. The other patrol officer is currently being investigated.</p><p>Police say they recovered a firearm in an alleyway off of Broad Street. It is not yet known if it belongs to the suspect. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman found shot and killed inside car in Hunting Park</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 29 staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 12 2019 07:38AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 12 2019 07:40AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police are investigating after they say a woman was found shot and killed inside her car in Hunting Park overnight.</p><p>Officers responded to the 3900 block of North 13th Street, where a 54-year-old woman was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds inside her Volkswagen. Police say the woman lived on the same block.</p><p>The victim, who was yet to be identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/grieving-parents-seek-answers-in-circumstances-of-son-s-death-in-bridesburg" title="Grieving parents seek answers in circumstances of son's death in Bridesburg" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/Grieving_parents_seek_answers_in_circums_0_7248826_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/Grieving_parents_seek_answers_in_circums_0_7248826_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/Grieving_parents_seek_answers_in_circums_0_7248826_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/Grieving_parents_seek_answers_in_circums_0_7248826_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/Grieving_parents_seek_answers_in_circums_0_7248826_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Grieving parents seek answers in circumstances of son's death in Bridesburg" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Grieving parents seek answers in circumstances of son's death in Bridesburg</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 11 2019 11:29PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Grieving parents in search of answers after their teenage son crashed his motor scooter into a tractor-trailer. The family has questions about the circumstances surrounding his death.</p><p>15-year-old Ryan Miller died Tuesday night. His family is looking for answers and information after several surveillance videos surfaced that apparently show the teen being followed by two cars, one of them a police SUV, minutes before he crashed into the tractor-trailer.</p><p>“I saw a police SUV chasing a kid on a scooter down the street. He cut in front of him to try to get him to stop. They were almost at a stop. The kid made a U-turn and then went down Kennedy and then he disappeared,” a witness told FOX 29.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/pre-mother-s-day-event-in-chester-erupts-in-gunfire-5-year-old-67-year-old-injured" title="Woman, child shot during Mother's Day party in Chester" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/Chester%20shooting%203_1557622678273.png_7249222_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/Chester%20shooting%203_1557622678273.png_7249222_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/Chester%20shooting%203_1557622678273.png_7249222_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/Chester%20shooting%203_1557622678273.png_7249222_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/Chester%20shooting%203_1557622678273.png_7249222_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman, child shot during Mother's Day party in Chester</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 29 staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 11 2019 09:03PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 12 2019 06:48AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A pre-Mother’s Day event in Chester ended when gunfire left a 67-year-old woman and a 5-year-old girl injured.</p><p>According to officials, Chester police responded to the 200 block of Lloyd Street just after 5 p.m.</p><p>The 5-year-old was transported to Crozer-Chester Medical Center and is listed in stable condition.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> 