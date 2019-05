- One person has died and two others are in the hospital after state police say a driver traveling the wrong direction down I-95 struck multiple cars overnight.

State police say a driver was traveling south in the northbound lanes around 2:30 a.m. when they struck several cars near Bridge Street in Bridesburg.

The driver of the car that was traveling the wrong direction was killed in the crash and two other people were hospitalized.

A total of six vehicles were involved in the crash, and no further injuries have been reported at this time.

The northbound lanes of the highway have since reopened and were shut down for several hours following the crash.