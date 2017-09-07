Sources: Officer in David Jones' shooting to be suspended, dismissed

- Sources tell FOX 29 an officer involved in the shooting death of 30-year-old David Jones will be suspended with intent to dismiss.

FOX 29’s Dave Schratwieser reports Officer Ryan Pownall will face Internal Affairs on Thursday, Nearly Three months after he was involved in the fatal shooting back on June 8.

The incident occurred as Officer Pownall was working along the 4100 block of Whitaker Avenue while transporting witnesses to the Special Victims Unit.

Police say the officer observed a red dirt bike being operated by Jones driving in a reckless manner. According to investigators, the officer saw the dirt bike stall on the sidewalk adjacent to a nightclub. At that time, the officer stopped his patrol vehicle near David Jones, exited his vehicle and attempted to question him.

Authorities say Jones turned the right side of his body away from Officer Pownall and began holding the front of his waistband. Police say the officer used his left hand to pat-down the male and felt a firearm in his waistband. According to police, Pownall drew his firearm and repeatedly told the male not to touch the weapon. Police say there was a struggle between the two and Jones pulled a firearm from his waistband.

.@FOX29philly Breaking News: Sources say Officer involved in David Jones shooting death to be suspended/fired.#fox29 pic.twitter.com/oF31Onkmfz — Dave Schratwieser (@DSchratwieser) September 7, 2017

Officer Pownall, a 12-year-veteran assigned to the 15th district squeezed the trigger of his service weapon, and it did not fire. According to police, the officer cleared a stoppage and discharged at the male as he ran south on Whitaker Avenue. David Jones sustained gunshot wounds to the back and buttocks. He was transported to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There were no other injuries to police or civilians.

A fully loaded 9-millimeter handgun was found at the scene according to Commissioner Ross.

Per departmental policy, Officer Pownall had been placed on administrative duty pending an investigation into the incident.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Philadelphia Police have not responded to requests for comment at this time.