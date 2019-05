- Police are investigating after they say a 29-year-ola man was fatally shot while driving in North Philadelphia.

Fire crews and police responded to West Cumberland and North Lawrence Sunday about 3:15 a.m. for a shooting and car on fire.

According to officials, the victim was driving east on West Cumberland when he was shot multiple times in the back of the head.

The man drove to the intersection of West Cumberland and North Lawrence, where his vehicle crashed into a building and caught fire.

The fire department raced to extinguish the blaze. The man was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are scanning security cameras in the area to help in their investigation. No suspects have been apprehended.