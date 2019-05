- A local program is encouraging girls to support each other while building confidence.

The start of this 5K race is the end of a 10-week journey for the girls from Nether Providence Elementary.

"We are kind of encouraging them lifting them up and they are going to be the moms and future business women of the world," coach Kelly Smith said.

The nationwide program called 'Girls on the Run' is exploding locally. Elementary and middle schoolers meet twice a week where running is the hook, but much of the time is spent discussing real issues pre-teen girls face every day.

Theresa Broome already has seen a transformation in her 3rd-grade daughter.

"It really helps them build self-esteem and we talk about their star power and what really what helps them feel better about themselves so it’s a really great program,' she told FOX 29.

Girls learn about things like the dangers of social media dangers, bullying and body image.

"It really helps them build confidence. They learn how to build each other up as girls and work together and really support each other," mom Meredith Spector explained.

15,000 girls in dozens of area schools take part and there is a waiting list for more schools to sign up.

