<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="405766049" data-article-version="1.0">Prosecution, defense rest in Main Line model's murder trial</h1>
</header> addthis:url="http://www.fox29.com/news/prosecution-defenserest-in-main-line-model-s-murder-trial" addthis:title="Prosecution, defense rest in Main Line model's murder trial"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-405766049");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure <div class="story-meta">
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 07:26PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-405766049"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 07:27PM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 08 2019 07:38PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/vlcsnap-2019-05-08-19h35m47s139_1557358581159_7237268_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/vlcsnap-2019-05-08-19h35m47s139_1557358581159_7237268_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/vlcsnap-2019-05-08-19h35m47s139_1557358581159_7237268_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/vlcsnap-2019-05-08-19h35m47s139_1557358581159_7237268_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/vlcsnap-2019-05-08-19h35m47s139_1557358581159_7237268_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-405766049-405767623" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/vlcsnap-2019-05-08-19h35m47s139_1557358581159_7237268_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/vlcsnap-2019-05-08-19h35m47s139_1557358581159_7237268_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/vlcsnap-2019-05-08-19h35m47s139_1557358581159_7237268_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/vlcsnap-2019-05-08-19h35m47s139_1557358581159_7237268_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/vlcsnap-2019-05-08-19h35m47s139_1557358581159_7237268_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-405766049" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines405766049' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/trial-continues-for-man-accused-in-ardmore-model-s-death"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/08/30/Jonathan%20Harris%20Christina%20Carlin%20Kraft_1535626404967.jpg_5988545_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Trial continues for man accused in model's death</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/trial-begins-for-man-accused-in-models-death"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/08/30/Jonathan%20Harris%20Christina%20Carlin%20Kraft_1535626404967.jpg_5988545_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Trial begins for man accused in model's death</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/suspect-in-murder-of-former-playboy-model-appears-in-court"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/10/05/vlcsnap-2018-10-05-17h54m18s68_1538776580084_6163796_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Suspect in murder of model appears in court</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/man-charged-with-murder-of-playboy-model-in-ardmore"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/08/29/Jonathan%20Harris_1535577885017.jpg_5985265_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Man charged w/ murder of Playboy model in Ardmore</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>PHILADELPHIA (FOX 29)</strong> - The prosecution and defense have both rested in the case of a former model's murder. Jonathan Wesley Harris did not take the stand in his own defense as his murder trial moved through its third day.</p> <p>In Wednesday afternoon testimony, Christina Carlin-Kraft's father and relatives left the court as Dr. Ralph Riviello, of the Crozer-Keystone Health System and an expert on strangulation, testified on what it’s like to be strangled</p> <p>Within seconds Kraft’s eyes would have fixated and rolled back in her head. Five to six seconds she was unconscious. In two to three minutes, the former model was dead.</p> <p>Harris is charged in the September 2018 killing of Kraft in her Ardmore apartment. The defense argues Harris was smoking K-2 or cat tranquilizer and didn’t know what he was doing.</p> <p>Also on the stand, a forensic toxicologist who said smoking K-2 can make someone aggressive.</p> <p>In late afternoon testimony, a detective read Harris’ confession.</p> <p>"He punched her hard and repeatedly when she wouldn’t pay for and his $1,200 bag of cocaine. He tied her up and strangled her when she tried to call 911," he read.</p> <p>Defense attorney Chuck Peruto is trying to spare his client from a first-degree murder conviction. He bowed and shook his head during the judge’s questions. </p><p>Erickson, wearing a red jumpsuit with orange shoes, nodded frequently in response to the judge. At one point during the hearing, the judge requested a verbal answer to whether he had any questions. He simply replied, “No.” </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/stem-school-highlands-ranch-shooting" title="Student killed in Colorado STEM school shooting reportedly lunged at gunman" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/Kendrick%20Castillo%20-%20resize_1557353357785.jpg_7236775_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/Kendrick%20Castillo%20-%20resize_1557353357785.jpg_7236775_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/Kendrick%20Castillo%20-%20resize_1557353357785.jpg_7236775_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/Kendrick%20Castillo%20-%20resize_1557353357785.jpg_7236775_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/Kendrick%20Castillo%20-%20resize_1557353357785.jpg_7236775_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The father of a student killed in a Colorado high school shooting on Tuesday said his son was a hero and he wanted people to know about him." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Student killed in Colorado STEM school shooting reportedly lunged at gunman</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Taylor Hayes</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 03:52PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 08 2019 06:11PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The father of a student killed in a Colorado high school shooting on Tuesday said his son was a hero and he wanted people to know about him.</p><p>Kendrick Castillo, 18, died in the shooting, according to authorities.</p><p>Student Nui Giasolli told NBC's " Today " show that she was in her British Literature class when one of the suspects, identified by sheriff's officials as 18-year-old Devon Erickson, came in late and pulled out a gun.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/house-judiciary-committee-votes-to-hold-attorney-general-william-barr-in-contempt-of-congress" title="House Judiciary Committee votes to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/House_panel_votes_to_hold_William_Barr_i_0_7236305_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/House_panel_votes_to_hold_William_Barr_i_0_7236305_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/House_panel_votes_to_hold_William_Barr_i_0_7236305_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/House_panel_votes_to_hold_William_Barr_i_0_7236305_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/House_panel_votes_to_hold_William_Barr_i_0_7236305_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The House Judiciary Committee voted 24-16 in favor of holding Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress as the battle over the Mueller report continues." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>House Judiciary Committee votes to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 04:32PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 08 2019 04:52PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The House Judiciary Committee voted to hold U.S. Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress after the Justice Department rejected House Democrats’ demands for the full, unredacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report and other documents.</p><p>The vote against Barr will head to the full House of Representatives for a vote. If the House passes the resolution, a criminal referral will be sent to the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia.</p><p>Earlier Wednesday, President Donald Trump enacted executive privilege to keep the redacted portions of the Mueller report from Congress.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3425_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3425"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401096_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/prosecution-defenserest-in-main-line-model-s-murder-trial"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/vlcsnap-2019-05-08-19h35m47s139_1557358581159_7237268_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Jonathan_Wesley_Harris"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Prosecution, defense rest in Main Line model's murder trial</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/colorado-stem-school-shooting-suspect-makes-first-court-appearance"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/STEM%20shooting%20suspect_1557348187413.JPG_7235938_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The STEM school shooting suspect, Devon Erickson, 18, had his hair down over his eyes, displaying purple and pink dye streaking his dark hair during a court appearance on Wednesday, May 7, 2019." title="STEM shooting suspect_1557348187413.JPG-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Colorado STEM school shooting suspect makes first court appearance</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/couple-dies-of-plague-after-eating-raw-marmot-meat-for-good-health"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/Marmot%20Banner%20-%20Getty%20Images_1557346825318.jpg_7236140_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A North American marmot enjoys a snack. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)" title="Marmot Banner - Getty Images_1557346825318.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Couple dies of plague after eating raw marmot meat for 'good health'</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/house-judiciary-committee-votes-to-hold-attorney-general-william-barr-in-contempt-of-congress"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/getty_williambarrfile_050819_1557341735967_7235635_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="U.S. Attorney General William Barr is shown in a May 1, 2019 photo where he testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee. <div class="mod-story-list"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/colorado-stem-school-shooting-suspect-makes-first-court-appearance" ></a> <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/STEM%20shooting%20suspect_1557348187413.JPG_7235938_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/STEM%20shooting%20suspect_1557348187413.JPG_7235938_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/STEM%20shooting%20suspect_1557348187413.JPG_7235938_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/STEM%20shooting%20suspect_1557348187413.JPG_7235938_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/STEM%20shooting%20suspect_1557348187413.JPG_7235938_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;STEM&#x20;school&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;shooting&#x20;suspect&#x2c;&#x20;Devon&#x20;Erickson&#x2c;&#x20;18&#x2c;&#x20;had&#x20;his&#x20;hair&#x20;down&#x20;over&#x20;his&#x20;eyes&#x2c;&#x20;displaying&#x20;purple&#x20;and&#x20;pink&#x20;dye&#x20;streaking&#x20;his&#x20;dark&#x20;hair&#x20;during&#x20;a&#x20;court&#x20;appearance&#x20;on&#x20;Wednesday&#x2c;&#x20;May&#x20;7&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Colorado STEM school shooting suspect makes first court appearance</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/man-indicted-for-alleged-role-in-gofundme-scam" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/Mark_Damico_1557347627159_7236148_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/Mark_Damico_1557347627159_7236148_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/Mark_Damico_1557347627159_7236148_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/Mark_Damico_1557347627159_7236148_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/Mark_Damico_1557347627159_7236148_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Burlington&#x20;County&#x20;prosecutors&#x20;say&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Mark&#x20;D&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;Amico&#x2c;39&#x2c;&#x20;was&#x20;indicted&#x20;Tuesday&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;on&#x20;charges&#x20;of&#x20;financial&#x20;facilitation&#x20;of&#x20;criminal&#x20;activity&#x2c;&#x20;theft&#x20;by&#x20;deception&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;among&#x20;other&#x20;charges&#x2e;&#x20;D&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;Amico&#x20;has&#x20;pleaded&#x20;not&#x20;guilty&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>NJ man indicted for alleged role in GoFundMe scam</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/sports/eickhoff-allows-3-hits-in-8-innings-phillies-blank-cards-5-0" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/05/Philadelphia%20Phillies%202019%20Graphic%201280x720_1554480920427.jpg_7051000_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/05/Philadelphia%20Phillies%202019%20Graphic%201280x720_1554480920427.jpg_7051000_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/05/Philadelphia%20Phillies%202019%20Graphic%201280x720_1554480920427.jpg_7051000_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/05/Philadelphia%20Phillies%202019%20Graphic%201280x720_1554480920427.jpg_7051000_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/05/Philadelphia%20Phillies%202019%20Graphic%201280x720_1554480920427.jpg_7051000_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Eickhoff allows 3 hits in 8 innings, Phillies blank Cards 5-0</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/couple-dies-of-plague-after-eating-raw-marmot-meat-for-good-health" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/Marmot%20Banner%20-%20Getty%20Images_1557346825318.jpg_7236140_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/Marmot%20Banner%20-%20Getty%20Images_1557346825318.jpg_7236140_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/Marmot%20Banner%20-%20Getty%20Images_1557346825318.jpg_7236140_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/Marmot%20Banner%20-%20Getty%20Images_1557346825318.jpg_7236140_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/Marmot%20Banner%20-%20Getty%20Images_1557346825318.jpg_7236140_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;North&#x20;American&#x20;marmot&#x20;enjoys&#x20;a&#x20;snack&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Tim&#x20;Boyle&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Couple dies of plague after eating raw marmot meat for 'good health'</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/house-judiciary-committee-votes-to-hold-attorney-general-william-barr-in-contempt-of-congress" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/getty_williambarrfile_050819_1557341735967_7235635_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/getty_williambarrfile_050819_1557341735967_7235635_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/getty_williambarrfile_050819_1557341735967_7235635_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/getty_williambarrfile_050819_1557341735967_7235635_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/getty_williambarrfile_050819_1557341735967_7235635_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Attorney&#x20;General&#x20;William&#x20;Barr&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;May&#x20;1&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;photo&#x20;where&#x20;he&#x20;testified&#x20;before&#x20;the&#x20;Senate&#x20;Judiciary&#x20;Committee&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Win&#x20;McNamee&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>House Judiciary Committee votes to hold Attorney General 