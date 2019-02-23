< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="404835181" data-article-version="1.0">Prosecutor's office will not file criminal charges in deadly pedestrian crash</h1>
</header> fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Prosecutor's office will not file criminal charges in deadly pedestrian crash&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox29.com/news/prosecutor-s-office-will-not-file-criminal-charges-in-deadly-pedestrian-crash" data-title="Prosecutor's office will not file criminal charges in deadly pedestrian crash" addthis:url="http://www.fox29.com/news/prosecutor-s-office-will-not-file-criminal-charges-in-deadly-pedestrian-crash" addthis:title="Prosecutor's office will not file criminal charges in deadly pedestrian crash"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-404835181");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_404835181_404835698_127522"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WTXF"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_404835181_404835698_127522";this.videosJson='[{"id":"404835698","video":"560312","title":"Prosecutor%27s%20office%20will%20not%20file%20criminal%20charges%20in%20deadly%20pedestrian%20crash","caption":"The%20Camden%20County%20Prosecutor%27s%20Office%20says%20they%20will%20not%20criminally%20charge%20the%20county%20police%20officer%20who%20struck%20and%20killed%20a%2017-year-old%20girl%20back%20Feb.%2013.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox29.com%2Fmedia.fox29.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F03%2FProsecutor_s_office_will_not_file_crimin_0_7216894_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtxf.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F03%2FProsecutor_s_office_will_not_file_criminal_charg_560312_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1651527889%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DUnyw2h6UvekRSgmOvRFnVMh3mh8","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtxf/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox29.com%2Fnews%2Fprosecutor-s-office-will-not-file-criminal-charges-in-deadly-pedestrian-crash"}},"createDate":"May 03 2019 05:44PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WTXF"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_404835181_404835698_127522",video:"560312",poster:"https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/03/Prosecutor_s_office_will_not_file_crimin_0_7216894_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"The%2520Camden%2520County%2520Prosecutor%2527s%2520Office%2520says%2520they%2520will%2520not%2520criminally%2520charge%2520the%2520county%2520police%2520officer%2520who%2520struck%2520and%2520killed%2520a%252017-year-old%2520girl%2520back%2520Feb.%252013.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtxf.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/03/Prosecutor_s_office_will_not_file_criminal_charg_560312_1800.mp4?Expires=1651527889&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=Unyw2h6UvekRSgmOvRFnVMh3mh8",eventLabel:"Prosecutor%27s%20office%20will%20not%20file%20criminal%20charges%20in%20deadly%20pedestrian%20crash-404835698",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtxf/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox29.com%2Fnews%2Fprosecutor-s-office-will-not-file-criminal-charges-in-deadly-pedestrian-crash"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox29.com/news/prosecutor-s-office-will-not-file-criminal-charges-in-deadly-pedestrian-crash">Kelly Rule, FOX 29 staff </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 03 2019 05:45PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-404835181"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 03 2019 05:44PM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 03 2019 05:49PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/02/23/Nerreada%20Robles_1550969422927.png_6818750_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/02/23/Nerreada%20Robles_1550969422927.png_6818750_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/02/23/Nerreada%20Robles_1550969422927.png_6818750_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/02/23/Nerreada%20Robles_1550969422927.png_6818750_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/02/23/Nerreada%20Robles_1550969422927.png_6818750_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Nerreada Robles,17, was struck and killed on Feb. 13.&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Nerreada Robles,17, was struck and killed on Feb. 13. </figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-404835181-391248147" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/02/23/Nerreada%20Robles_1550969422927.png_6818750_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/02/23/Nerreada%20Robles_1550969422927.png_6818750_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/02/23/Nerreada%20Robles_1550969422927.png_6818750_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/02/23/Nerreada%20Robles_1550969422927.png_6818750_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/02/23/Nerreada%20Robles_1550969422927.png_6818750_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Nerreada Robles,17, was struck and killed on Feb. 13.&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Nerreada Robles,17, was struck and killed on Feb. 13. </figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-404835181" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines404835181' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/funeral-held-for-beloved-teen-tragically-killed-while-crossing-street"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/02/23/Nerreada%20Robles%20funeral%201_1550969420400.png_6818748_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Funeral held for teen killed while crossing street</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/vigil-held-to-remember-17-year-old-struck-killed-by-camden-county-police-police-vehicle"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/02/15/vlcsnap-2019-02-14-18h56m51s171_1550278165401_6776212_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Vigil held to remember 17-year-old</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CAMDEN COUNTY., NJ. (FOX 29)</strong> - The Camden County Prosecutor's Office says they will not criminally charge the county police officer who struck and killed a 17-year-old girl back Feb. 13.</p> <p>Nerreada Robles, a Woodrow Wilson High School senior, was walking to her friend's house when she was struck by the police SUV at East State Street and Harrison Avenue.</p> <p>A spokeswoman for the prosecutor's office says they conducted an extensive investigation but found there was "insufficient evidence to prove an allegation on criminal conduct on the part of the officer beyond a reasonable doubt."</p> <p>"I literally started crying and I got mad," says Yanysia Rodriguez, Nerreada's older sister. "Especially knowing that we're going through now, it made it a lot worse on top of that."</p> <p>Robles' family attorney, Jeff Fritz, is now calling on the Attorney General's Office to take over and reinvestigate.</p> <p>He says he obtained the prosecutor's office report and it states that the officer involved in the crash was driving 57 miles per hour, more than double the speed limit at the time of the crash, without sirens on, to respond to a call of a homeless man sleeping in a McDonald's right across from the Camden County Police Department.</p> <p>He also saw the surveillance video of the crash, obtained by FOX 29, which appears to show the police SUV driving at a high rate of speed.</p> <p>"It's just shocking the speed at which this officer was responding," says Fritz. "The type of call that it had been coded at the time, he was not warranted to recklessly drive through the streets of Camden."</p> <p>Fritz says the report states that the officer involved received two tickets after the crash for careless driving and failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.</p> <p>He also wants the Attorney General's Office to show the evidence to a grand jury to determine whether or not the officer should be indicted. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) -- A representative from Wells Funeral Homes has confirmed to FOX 46 that slain UNC Charlotte student Riley Howell will be buried with full military honors.</p><p>Howell, 21, was in the classroom where a g unman opened fire on Tuesday. Police say Howell went after the shooter, and was able to take him off of his feet. From there, police were able to apprehend the suspect.</p><p>"Absolutely, Mr. Howell saved lives," CMPD Chief Kerr Putney said of the Environmental Studies major. Putney called Howell "a hero," at a press conference on Wednesday, and said he "did exactly what we train people to do."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/weather-authority-cooler-friday-leads-into-unsettled-weekend" title="Weather Authority: Cooler Friday leads into unsettled weekend" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/03/Weather_Authority__Friday_morning_foreca_0_7215282_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/03/Weather_Authority__Friday_morning_foreca_0_7215282_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/03/Weather_Authority__Friday_morning_foreca_0_7215282_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/03/Weather_Authority__Friday_morning_foreca_0_7215282_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/03/Weather_Authority__Friday_morning_foreca_0_7215282_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Temperatures are cooling off across the Delaware Valley as we head into the weekend with an unsettled forecast." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Weather Authority: Cooler Friday leads into unsettled weekend</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 03 2019 06:57AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Temperatures are cooling off across the Delaware Valley as we head into the weekend with an unsettled forecast.</p><p>Expect to see some sun Friday with high temperatures in low 70s and a chance of some showers and storms this afternoon and into this evening.</p><p>Unfortunately, the threat of rain will not be going away as we get into the weekend.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/police-robbery-suspect-posed-as-water-department-employee" title="Police: Robbery suspect posed as water department employee" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/03/Fake%20Water%20Department%20Employee%20Robbery%20Grays%20Ferry_1556888413602.png_7215632_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/03/Fake%20Water%20Department%20Employee%20Robbery%20Grays%20Ferry_1556888413602.png_7215632_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/03/Fake%20Water%20Department%20Employee%20Robbery%20Grays%20Ferry_1556888413602.png_7215632_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/03/Fake%20Water%20Department%20Employee%20Robbery%20Grays%20Ferry_1556888413602.png_7215632_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/03/Fake%20Water%20Department%20Employee%20Robbery%20Grays%20Ferry_1556888413602.png_7215632_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Robbery suspect posed as water department employee</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 03 2019 09:01AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect who they say posed as a Philadelphia Water Department employee during a robbery last month in Grays Ferry.</p><p>The incident occurred back on April 23, around 8 a.m. on the 3600 block of Wharton Street. </p><p>Police say the suspect was captured on surveillance video walking in the area about a half an hour before the incident. (Photo credit: Karolina Jasko)" title="Nail scarring alongside Karolina Jasko-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘Thank God': Beauty queen discovers nail melanoma diagnosis after seeing doctor over infection</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/slain-unc-charlotte-student-riley-howell-to-be-buried-with-full-military-honors"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/02/Riley%20Howell_Wells%20Funeral%20Homes_1556844638244.jpg_7213813_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Riley Howell_Wells Funeral Homes_1556844638244.jpg-403440.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Slain UNC Charlotte student Riley Howell to be buried with full military honors</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/prosecutor-s-office-will-not-file-criminal-charges-in-deadly-pedestrian-crash"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/02/23/Nerreada%20Robles_1550969422927.png_6818750_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Nerreada Robles,17, was struck and killed on Feb. 13. " title="Nerreada Robles_1550969422927.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Prosecutor's office will not file criminal charges in deadly pedestrian crash</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/check-out-these-deals-for-firefighters-on-international-firefighters-day"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/Thank%20you%20firefighters%20banner_1556917526658.jpg_7216952_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=" A sign thanking firefighters is posted on Highway 12 on October 12, 2017 in Sonoma, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)" title="Thank you firefighters banner_1556917526658.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Check out these deals for firefighters on International Firefighters' Day</h3> </li> </ul> </div> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7838_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_7838"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401096_MOD-AD-WTXF_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <div class="mod-story-list"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/slain-unc-charlotte-student-riley-howell-to-be-buried-with-full-military-honors" ></a> <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/02/Riley%20Howell_Wells%20Funeral%20Homes_1556844638244.jpg_7213813_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/02/Riley%20Howell_Wells%20Funeral%20Homes_1556844638244.jpg_7213813_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/02/Riley%20Howell_Wells%20Funeral%20Homes_1556844638244.jpg_7213813_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/02/Riley%20Howell_Wells%20Funeral%20Homes_1556844638244.jpg_7213813_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/02/Riley%20Howell_Wells%20Funeral%20Homes_1556844638244.jpg_7213813_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Slain UNC Charlotte student Riley Howell to be buried with full military honors</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/prosecutor-s-office-will-not-file-criminal-charges-in-deadly-pedestrian-crash" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/02/23/Nerreada%20Robles_1550969422927.png_6818750_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/02/23/Nerreada%20Robles_1550969422927.png_6818750_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/02/23/Nerreada%20Robles_1550969422927.png_6818750_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/02/23/Nerreada%20Robles_1550969422927.png_6818750_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/02/23/Nerreada%20Robles_1550969422927.png_6818750_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Nerreada&#x20;Robles&#x2c;17&#x2c;&#x20;was&#x20;struck&#x20;and&#x20;killed&#x20;on&#x20;Feb&#x2e;&#x20;13&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Prosecutor's office will not file criminal charges in deadly pedestrian crash</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/check-out-these-deals-for-firefighters-on-international-firefighters-day" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/Thank%20you%20firefighters%20banner_1556917526658.jpg_7216952_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/Thank%20you%20firefighters%20banner_1556917526658.jpg_7216952_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/Thank%20you%20firefighters%20banner_1556917526658.jpg_7216952_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/Thank%20you%20firefighters%20banner_1556917526658.jpg_7216952_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/Thank%20you%20firefighters%20banner_1556917526658.jpg_7216952_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;A&#x20;sign&#x20;thanking&#x20;firefighters&#x20;is&#x20;posted&#x20;on&#x20;Highway&#x20;12&#x20;on&#x20;October&#x20;12&#x2c;&#x20;2017&#x20;in&#x20;Sonoma&#x2c;&#x20;California&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Justin&#x20;Sullivan&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Check out these deals for firefighters on International Firefighters' Day</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/former-rescue-squad-chief-accused-of-stealing-157k" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/03/vlcsnap-2019-05-03-17h21m22s168_1556918498836_7216876_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/03/vlcsnap-2019-05-03-17h21m22s168_1556918498836_7216876_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/03/vlcsnap-2019-05-03-17h21m22s168_1556918498836_7216876_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/03/vlcsnap-2019-05-03-17h21m22s168_1556918498836_7216876_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/03/vlcsnap-2019-05-03-17h21m22s168_1556918498836_7216876_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Mel&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Bahner&#x2c;&#x20;49&#x2c;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;was&#x20;arraigned&#x20;on&#x20;counts&#x20;of&#x20;dealing&#x20;in&#x20;proceeds&#x20;of&#x20;unlawful&#x20;activity&#x2c;&#x20;theft&#x2c;&#x20;identity&#x20;theft&#x2c;&#x20;unlawful&#x20;use&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;computer&#x20;and&#x20;access&#x20;device&#x20;fraud&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x0a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Former rescue squad chief accused of stealing $157K</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="https://wmmr.com/event/kathys-cuts-benefiting-wigs-for-kids-2019" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2016/12/09/Seen%20On%20TV_1481297021701_2423848_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" 