- The Broad Street Run is slated to kick off Sunday morning in North Philadelphia, but so too is a round of heavy rain.

The 10 mile run, which stretches from Somerville Avenue to the Navy Yard, will begin at 8 p.m. By that time, the city will already be experiencing precipitation, according to FOX 29's Weather Authority.

By 6 a.m. some light rain will sprinkle throughout the city, and will ramp up from 9 a.m. through 11 a.m, creating less-than-ideal conditions for runners and viewers alike.

For first-timers looking for sage advice on how to make it through the wet conditions, look no further than the runners who have been there before.

"People discard plastic and all kinds of things in the street," Debbie Farrar of West Oak Lane said. "You have to watch the line in the street because they're slippery, the manhole covers, but other than that it's great."

Among the 40,000 runners participating in the jaunt down Broad Street, favor leans heavy towards the race veterans.

"The first time I ran it, three years ago, the weather was awful, so I'm good," Chris Young said.

For some, however, the inclement weather might be enough to put the running shoes back in the box.

"It's gotta be light rain. I might not do it." John Bricker said.

The challenge of a 10 mile run is usually enough for people to train months in advance, but for those looking to up the ante, the rain is a welcome hurdle.

"You just have to commit to doing it, right? That's part of the challenge, and sometimes the challenge comes with bad weather," John Vassalotti said.