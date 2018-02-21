Shooting leads to vehicle crash into a building, one dead, say police

- Philadelphia police are investigating a homicide in Fern Rock.

Police were called to Broad Street and Grange Avenue a little after 8:30 p.m. on a shooting. Upon arrival, police say they discovered a van struck multiple times by gunfire on the driver’s side.

The driver, a 23-year-old woman, was hit at least once by gunshots. That woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The van crossed over Broad Street and crashed into a building, investigators say.

Five occupants of the van were injured. They were transported to Einstein Medical Center where they are listed in stable condition.

Police believe the incident may have been caught on surveillance video, as many businesses in the area of the incident have security cameras.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Authorities are looking for a dark colored vehicle which may have been used in the incident. No arrests have been made and no weapon was recovered.

