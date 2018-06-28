Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles talks Eagles, plays games on Good Day

- The MVP of Super Bowl LII, Nick Foles, stopped by Good Day Philadelphia this morning to talk about his new book “Believe It.”

The Eagles quarterback also took the time to have a little fun with Good Day’s Alex Holley and Thomas Drayton.

The trio played a game called ‘Speak Out’ that involves trying to say different words without using your lips.

Nick started off guessing what Alex was saying and seemed to have the hardest time hearing the name of his teammate Halapoulivaati Vaitai, before taking his turn as the speaker.

Nick also helped Sue Serio deliver today’s weather forecast.

In his new book, Foles talks about how he nearly retired from football before leading the underdog Eagles to their first Super Bowl in franchise history.

The Eagles signed Foles to a restructured deal in the offseason, giving him a raise, and locking him up for the upcoming season with Carson Wentz returning from injury.

Foles also expressed his support for Wentz as the third-year quarterback looks to take over the starting spot.

With Wentz’s return looming, Foles talked about what the future of his NFL career may hold.

“I wish I could play my whole career in Philly, I love Philly,” Foles said, “At the same time Carson Wentz is here. I love Carson Wentz. He’s going to have an amazing career here. I want him to have an amazing career here. If I do decide to play elsewhere, and have an opportunity to start, if it is there, I’m not just going to choose it for the money. It has to be the right situation. It has to be a place like Philly.”