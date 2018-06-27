2 teens injured in Southwest Philadelphia double shooting

- Two teens are in the hospital after police say they were shot in Southwest Philadelphia Wednesday morning.

The shooting occurred just after 10 a.m. on the 6400 block of Guyer Street.

Police say a 17-year-old male was shot twice in the left arm, and an 18-year-old male was shot twice in the right arm and twice in the right hand.

Both victims were taken to Presbyterian Hospital where they were listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.